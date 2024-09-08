StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.59.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

