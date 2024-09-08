StockNews.com Downgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Hold

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Blue Bird Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock worth $2,835,622 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after buying an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

