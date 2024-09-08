StockNews.com Downgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SJM. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $142.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

