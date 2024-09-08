StockNews.com Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 386,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,349 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,942 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

