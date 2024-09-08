StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of DIT opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $212.00.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
