StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.