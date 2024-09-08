StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
