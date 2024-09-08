StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

