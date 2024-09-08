StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 4.13.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
