StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.19.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
