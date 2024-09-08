StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GAIA Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.13% of Gaia worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

