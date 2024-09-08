StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $282.59 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.98.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.