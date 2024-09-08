StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $282.59 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.98.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
