StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Veradigm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Veradigm by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

