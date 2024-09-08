StockNews.com Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kemper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

