StockNews.com Upgrades Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to “Hold”

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 949,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 98.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.