StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to “Hold”

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Quest Resource Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QRHC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $72,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $484,129. 22.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 72.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

