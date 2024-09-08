StockNews.com Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

RIO stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.