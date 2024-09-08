StockNews.com Upgrades Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to Buy

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Silgan by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Silgan by 13,482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

