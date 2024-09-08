StockNews.com Upgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Hold

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

TU stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. TELUS has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 60.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

