Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 31,923 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,440,080.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,526,722 shares of company stock worth $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

