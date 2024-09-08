Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $358.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.94. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $364.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.