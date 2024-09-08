Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

