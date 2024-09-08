Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.