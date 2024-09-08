SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

