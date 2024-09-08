Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.0 %

NOVA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,783,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.