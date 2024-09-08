SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Shares of SPWR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 530.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 50.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 119,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.