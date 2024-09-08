SVB Wealth LLC Buys 12,159 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

