SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

