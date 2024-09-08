SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,618 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

