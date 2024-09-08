SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.