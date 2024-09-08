SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 493.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Copart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 557,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 253,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

