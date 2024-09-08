SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $353.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average is $343.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

