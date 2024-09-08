SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $421.77 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.41.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

