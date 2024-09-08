SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $681.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

