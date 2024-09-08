SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,831,000. Diversified LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,649,000 after acquiring an additional 729,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

