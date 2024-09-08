SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,680.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 915,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 863,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 161,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.