SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after buying an additional 193,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $243.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

