SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

