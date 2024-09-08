SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $98.50 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.