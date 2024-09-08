SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $204.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.