SVB Wealth LLC Sells 18,279 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

