SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.26 and its 200 day moving average is $459.65.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.