SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.26 and its 200 day moving average is $459.65.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.