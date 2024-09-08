SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

