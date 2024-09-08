SVB Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

NYSE IT opened at $483.68 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

