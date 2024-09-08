SVB Wealth LLC Sells 27,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.