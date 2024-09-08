SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.