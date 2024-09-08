SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

