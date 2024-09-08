SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,218 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

PGR stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.83. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

