SVB Wealth LLC Sells 721 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

TYL opened at $581.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.07 and a 200-day moving average of $487.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

