SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

