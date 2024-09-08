Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
About Symbolic Logic
