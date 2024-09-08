T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

