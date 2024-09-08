Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Stories

