TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Clorox worth $38,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 30.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Clorox Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

